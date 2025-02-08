Ruben Dias News: Makes starting squad for return

Dias (groin) was in the starting XI for Saturday's 2-1 win over Leyton Orient in the FA Cup. He played the first half before being substituted at halftime.

Dias was announced as possibly available for Saturday's game, and he started in central defense. He played the first half before being substituted at the break, likely for fitness management. His next challenge is Tuesday when City faces Real Madrid in the Champions League. It is yet to be determined if the Portuguese will be able to start.