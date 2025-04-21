Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Dias News: Simple clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Dias generated one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Everton.

Dias got the start and helped marshal the backline for another clean sheet during Saturday's win. The defender did his job well and helped shut down multiple Everton attacks. Dias will continue in the starting XI, as City have fewer competitions to worry about rotating across at the back end of the season.

