Ruben Duarte News: Game-high nine clearances in win

Duarte had nine clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Duarte stood out in defensive duties as part of a center-back pairing alongside Nathan Silva that limited the opposition's threat during Sunday's duel. With 39 clearances across six full matches since returning to the starting lineup, Duarte has bounced back into form after a slow start to the season and should remain a key piece in the UNAM side's defense. While he also scored once during that last stretch, his upside still depends primarily on his ability to disrupt opposing attacks.