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Ruben Duarte News: Great effort back in starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Duarte had two clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against América.

Since the Pumas team conceded two goals at Puebla on Feb. 14, Duarte has not been a regular starter, with Saturday including his first start post-Puebla game. Ideally for him, Pumas' clean sheet Saturday has improved his chances of starting moving forward.

Ruben Duarte
Pumas UNAM
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