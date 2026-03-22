Ruben Duarte News: Great effort back in starting XI
Duarte had two clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against América.
Since the Pumas team conceded two goals at Puebla on Feb. 14, Duarte has not been a regular starter, with Saturday including his first start post-Puebla game. Ideally for him, Pumas' clean sheet Saturday has improved his chances of starting moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Duarte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Duarte See More