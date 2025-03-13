Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Duarte

Ruben Duarte News: Record 16 minutes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Duarte (undisclosed) returned to action as a substitute in the second half of Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Alajuelense.

Duarte has achieved a full recovery from the issue that left him out of the previous two Liga MX matchups and the first leg of the CCC round of 16. His comeback should be very helpful for Pumas as they look to bounce back from their recent defensive struggles. He'll be in contention with Pablo Monroy for a left-back spot but could also be a central option, allowing the team to form a back five in difficult fixtures.

Ruben Duarte
Pumas UNAM
