Ruben Duarte News: Scores in draw

Duarte scored a goal off his lone shot and made one tackle, five clearances, one interception and four blocks during Sunday's 3-3 draw against America.

Duarte made an early impact by opening the scoring with a one-timer off a rebound in the 3rd minute and then put up another defensive clinic, with his four blocked shots being a season high. With 23 clearances, five interceptions and seven blocks over his last three starts, the center-back will be once again a key piece on Pumas' defensive line ahead of the semifinals against Pachuca.