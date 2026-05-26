Ruben Duarte News: Scores own goal in loss

Duarte made eight clearances, two interceptions and one block, but scored an own goal during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Cruz Azul.

Duarte had another solid game from a fantasy standpoint but this time the center-back ended up as one of the villains for Pumas as he sent the ball into his own net to give the opposition a game-tying goal. From an individual perspective, though, the own goal doesn't erase the amazing numbers Duarte put up, especially during Clausura playoffs as had one goal, 44 clearances and 10 blocks over his last six starts.