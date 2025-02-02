Ruben Duarte News: Starting Sunday

Duarte (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash with Atletico San Luis.

Duarte will play again following a one-game absence, taking a center-back spot alongside Nathan and Lisandro Magallan, while leading Ulises Rivas to the bench. The former Alaves man made at least three tackles in each of his three Clausura appearances before suffering the injury, and he also assisted once over that span.