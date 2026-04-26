Ruben Duarte News: Tallies eight clearances in win

Duarte had eight clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pachuca.

Duarte helped his team to a clean sheet with another solid performance during his second consecutive start. Both the eight clearances and three interceptions represented his best figures in the Clausura campaign. After being relegated to a backup spot for a stretch of the season, he appears to be once again one of the team's top center-back options alongside Nathan Silva, with Antonio Leone and Angel Azuaje given fewer opportunities in recent weeks.