Ruben Duarte News: Tallies eight clearances in win
Duarte had eight clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pachuca.
Duarte helped his team to a clean sheet with another solid performance during his second consecutive start. Both the eight clearances and three interceptions represented his best figures in the Clausura campaign. After being relegated to a backup spot for a stretch of the season, he appears to be once again one of the team's top center-back options alongside Nathan Silva, with Antonio Leone and Angel Azuaje given fewer opportunities in recent weeks.
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