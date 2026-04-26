Ruben Duarte headshot

Ruben Duarte News: Tallies eight clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Duarte had eight clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pachuca.

Duarte helped his team to a clean sheet with another solid performance during his second consecutive start. Both the eight clearances and three interceptions represented his best figures in the Clausura campaign. After being relegated to a backup spot for a stretch of the season, he appears to be once again one of the team's top center-back options alongside Nathan Silva, with Antonio Leone and Angel Azuaje given fewer opportunities in recent weeks.

Ruben Duarte
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Duarte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Duarte See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Alaves Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Alaves Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 9, 2020