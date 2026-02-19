Ruben Garcia Injury: Not training Thursday

Garcia (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Thursday and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, according to Carrusel Navarra.

Garcia was absent from Thursday's training session for undisclosed reasons, and with Saturday's showdown against Real Madrid just two days away, that raises some real concern. The club will be pushing to get him back on the field Friday for the final tune-up, as he has been a locked-in starter up top this season and losing him would deal a significant blow to the attack. If he's ultimately ruled out, Raul Moro is in line to take on a bigger role in the front line against the Merengues.