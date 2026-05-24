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Ruben Garcia Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Garcia suffered an ankle injury but has avoided bone damage, according to his club.

Garcia went down in the season finale and now looks to be set for some recovery this offseason, suffering from an ankle injury. The good news is that no bone damage has been detected, as it appears to be only a sprain or ligament injury. He will then look to recover ahead of the next campaign, ending the 2025/26 season with two goals and five assists in 35 appearances (28 starts).

Ruben Garcia
Osasuna
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