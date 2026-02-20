Ruben Garcia News: Available against Real Madrid

Garcia (undisclosed) was back in full team training Friday after managing his workload this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, the club posted.

Garcia was just on a managed workload in training this week and is not dealing with any injury issues. The attacking midfielder is good to go for Saturday's showdown against Real Madrid and is expected to slot right back into the middle of the park. He has been a steady presence in Osasuna's starting XI all season and should continue to hold down that role.