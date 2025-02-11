Ruben Garcia News: Delivers seven crosses
Garcia had seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Mallorca.
Garcia had a decent match statically Monday despite not seeing a goal or an assist, still providing two chances created and seven crosses from the right flank. He continues in a regular starting role for the club, with two assists on eight chances created to go along with five shots and 18 crosses in his past five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now