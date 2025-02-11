Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ruben Garcia headshot

Ruben Garcia News: Delivers seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Garcia had seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Mallorca.

Garcia had a decent match statically Monday despite not seeing a goal or an assist, still providing two chances created and seven crosses from the right flank. He continues in a regular starting role for the club, with two assists on eight chances created to go along with five shots and 18 crosses in his past five outings.

Ruben Garcia
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now