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Ruben Garcia News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Garcia is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

Garcia has served his ban and will return next match, facing Girona on Saturday. He has started in 19 of his 25 appearances this season and should work back into starting time soon, earning two goals and five assists.

Ruben Garcia
Osasuna
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