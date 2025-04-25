Ruben Garcia News: Nets on Thursday
Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 win against Sevilla.
Garcia opened the scoring with a stunning free kick in the 25th minute, catching the keeper off position. He also led his team in crosses, created two chances and chipped in with two tackles-capping off a strong week with three goal involvements in two games.
