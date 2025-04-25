Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Garcia

Ruben Garcia News: Nets on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 win against Sevilla.

Garcia opened the scoring with a stunning free kick in the 25th minute, catching the keeper off position. He also led his team in crosses, created two chances and chipped in with two tackles-capping off a strong week with three goal involvements in two games.

Ruben Garcia
Osasuna
