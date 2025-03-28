Ruben Garcia News: Records three crosses
Garcia recorded three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona.
Garcia had to come on in the first half as a substitute, receiving 56 minutes in the loss. His contribution was decent despite the short time on the field, notching two chances created and three crosses. This was his first time appearing off the bench in two games, starting in 21 od his 27 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now