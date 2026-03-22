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Ruben Garcia News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Garcia registered seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Girona.

Garcia recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and also made a tackle and an interception. He has recorded seven goal contributions this season, but has been without a goal contribution across the last six games.

Ruben Garcia
Osasuna
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