Ruben Garcia News: Registers most crosses
Garcia registered seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Girona.
Garcia recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and also made a tackle and an interception. He has recorded seven goal contributions this season, but has been without a goal contribution across the last six games.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Garcia See More