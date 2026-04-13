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Ruben Garcia News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Garcia generated seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Garcia registered the most crosses in the game and created a chance. He also recorded a tackle. He has not played the full 90 minutes in any of the last nine games and was replaced by Abel Bretones on most occassions.

Ruben Garcia
Osasuna
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