Ruben Garcia News: Registers most crosses
Garcia generated seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.
Garcia registered the most crosses in the game and created a chance. He also recorded a tackle. He has not played the full 90 minutes in any of the last nine games and was replaced by Abel Bretones on most occassions.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Garcia See More