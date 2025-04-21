Ruben Garcia News: Scores, assists in win

Garcia scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Valladolid.

Garcia's slick passing setup the first Osasuna goal Sunday before he scored a goal of his own later in the first half. The goal contributions break a nine-appearance stretch over which the attacker had not recorded a single goal or assist. On the season, Garcia's eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) over 31 appearances (25 starts) are just two short of his career-best for goal contributions in a single season (10), which he set over 30 appearances (25 starts) for Osasuna during the 2019-2020 La Liga campaign.