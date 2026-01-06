Garcia's goal came from a superb free kick from roughly 38 yards out, adding to what has been an impressive campaign this season. Rubén García has contributed to the most goals for Osasuna with six and has shown no signs of slowing down. Over his last five LaLiga matches, he has scored two goals and added three assists. This season, he has created 18 chances and delivered 20 successful crosses, numbers that rank among the strongest for right wingers in the league. Despite playing 20 fewer league matches than last season so far, he has only three fewer goals and one fewer assist, highlighting his improvement. García will look to carry that form into a favorable matchup against Girona, who have conceded a league-high 34 goals in 18 matches.