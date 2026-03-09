Ruben Garcia News: Set for suspension
Garcia will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Garcia picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad. The attacking midfielder has been a regular starter for Osasuna this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Raul Moro as the leading candidate to take his spot on the right wing against the Basques.
