Ruben Garcia headshot

Ruben Garcia News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Garcia will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Garcia picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad. The attacking midfielder has been a regular starter for Osasuna this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Raul Moro as the leading candidate to take his spot on the right wing against the Basques.

Ruben Garcia
Osasuna
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Garcia
