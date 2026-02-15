Ruben Garcia News: Seven cross attempts

Garcia generated seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Elche. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Garcia attempted a team-high seven crosses (zero accurate) Friday as he was unable to pick the correct pass in a 0-0 draw versus Elche. In addition to providing service into the box, the attacking-midfielder contributed two tackles (two won), three interceptions and one clearance to the clean sheet effort across his 85 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Garcia has created six chances and supplied one assist.