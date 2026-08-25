Ruben Garcia News: Stuffs stat sheet

Garcia recorded three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Levante.

Garcia was involved heavily in the offensive third but his teammates were unable to finish off his setup moves. The forward was also unlucky to go up against a locked in Levante goalkeeper in Mathew Ryan. Garcia should have success against Celta Vigo if he maintains this level of production, as the side did concede 48 times in LaLiga a season ago.