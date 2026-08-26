Ruben Iranzo News: Joins Zaragoza through 2029

Iranzo has joined Real Zaragoza on a permanent transfer from Valencia, agreeing to a contract through June 2029, the club announced.

Iranzo came through Valencia's academy and racked up close to a 100 appearances for Valencia Mestalla in the Spanish fourth tier, but never carved out a regular role with the first team after breaking through in 2021-22, totaling just 12 appearances (six in LaLiga, six in the Copa del Rey), with his only goal for the club coming in last season's round of 16 against Burgos CF. He's a Spain youth international, and the move to Zaragoza gives him a path to more consistent senior minutes.