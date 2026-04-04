Ruben Iranzo News: Returns to action with reserve side

Iranzo (knee) featured for Valencia's reserve team in Saturday's 5-1 win against Terrassa FC, marking his return to competitive action after his MCL injury.

Iranzo had been sidelined for several months with a ligament knee issue, and could clear it after featuring the full 90 minutes in Saturday's win against Terrassa FC. The defender has been an unused substitute in all but one match this season, so a return to the senior squad in the final stretch of the campaign looks unlikely, but the reserve outing confirms he is past the injury and building his way back to full match sharpness.