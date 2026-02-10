Kluivert sat out the last clash against Nantes with a muscular overload after being pushed hard during a demanding stretch that saw him start six straight games across all competitions due to injuries, suspensions and international call-ups around him. The center-back had mostly operated in a rotational role earlier in the season, but that heavy workload speaks to how much trust he earned with his recent performances. If he returns at full speed, he could absolutely force his way into the starting conversation down the stretch and carve out a bigger role in the Gones' backline.