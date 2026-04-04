Ruben Kluivert Injury: Not in squad Sunday

Kluivert (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Sunday's clash against Angers, the club announced.

Kluivert is not in the squad for Sunday's clash against Angers as he continues to build fitness despite returning to training. The defender has missed the last six matches after a stretch of seven straight starts and is expected to remain in a rotational role once fully fit, with Nicolas Tagliafico and Abner Vinicius continuing to handle left-back duties.