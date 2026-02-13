Ruben Kluivert Injury: Remains out

Kluivert (muscular) is still not an option for Sunday's clash against Nice, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Tonic Radio.

Kluivert still has not shaken off his muscle issue and will remain sidelined for Sunday's clash against the Aiglons. The defender worked on the side during Friday's session and could be cleared to rejoin full team training next week if his recovery continues to trend in the right direction. Once the back line is at full strength he projects as a depth piece in the rotation so his absence does not alter the starting XI.