Ruben Kluivert Injury: Still not in team training

Kluivert (muscular) was spotted training individually this week and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Kluivert has sat out the last two matches with a muscle injury and still hasn't returned to team training in recent days, leaving his status up in the air for Sunday's showdown against Strasbourg. The center-back doesn't appear close to a full green light, and the staff are unlikely to fast-track his return. With Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhate ahead of him on the depth chart when fully fit, Kluivert projects as a third-choice option in central defense once everyone is available.