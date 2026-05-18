Ruben Kluivert Injury: Suffers pneumothorax

Kluivert was taken to hospital at halftime of Sunday's clash against Lens after sustaining a chest injury, with further examinations confirming a pneumothorax, according to the club.

Kluivert has since been discharged from hospital and will now follow an adapted recovery protocol to ensure the best possible conditions for his rehabilitation. The Lyon defender ends the season with two goals, two assists, 28 tackles, 13 interceptions and 63 clearances across 22 appearances (14 starts) in all competitions, with the club wishing him a swift recovery ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.