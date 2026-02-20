Ruben Kluivert Injury: Trains Friday, available Sunday

Kluivert (muscular) was spotted training with the team Friday and is back in contention for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Kluivert was back in full team training Friday and looks to have shaken off his muscle issue. The center-back is back available for Sunday's showdown against Strasbourg, but the staff is unlikely to fast-track him into action. With Moussa Niakhate and Clinton Mata locked in as the top options when healthy, Kluivert projects as depth for now rather than an immediate return to the starting XI.