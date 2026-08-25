Ruben Kluivert News: Back in squad

Kluivert (not injury related) is in the squad for Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce.

Kluivert is back in the squad ahead of Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce in a game that will decide whether Lyon play in the Champions League or the Europa League in 2026/27. The Dutchman should get the nod at center-back and is likely to be paired with Moussa Niakhate (ankle) if the latter is also deemed fit.