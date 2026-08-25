Ruben Kluivert News: Back in squad
Kluivert (not injury related) is in the squad for Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce.
Kluivert is back in the squad ahead of Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce in a game that will decide whether Lyon play in the Champions League or the Europa League in 2026/27. The Dutchman should get the nod at center-back and is likely to be paired with Moussa Niakhate (ankle) if the latter is also deemed fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now