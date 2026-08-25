Ruben Kluivert headshot

Ruben Kluivert News: Back in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Kluivert (not injury related) is in the squad for Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce.

Kluivert is back in the squad ahead of Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce in a game that will decide whether Lyon play in the Champions League or the Europa League in 2026/27. The Dutchman should get the nod at center-back and is likely to be paired with Moussa Niakhate (ankle) if the latter is also deemed fit.

Ruben Kluivert
Lyon
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