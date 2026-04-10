Ruben Kluivert News: Back in squad for Lorient clash

Kluivert (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Lorient, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL. "Ruben is there."

Kluivert has been working his way back to fitness after missing several consecutive matches, and his inclusion in the squad is a step forward in his recovery. The defender figures to come off the bench rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, with Nicolas Tagliafico and Abner Vinicius continuing to handle the left-back duties for the Gones in the meantime.