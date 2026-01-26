Kluivert gave Lyon a two goal lead in Sunday's win against Metz when he arrived in the box to turn Khalis Merah's teasing cross past Jonathan Fischer for his first Ligue 1 goal. He defended aggressively on the front foot as Lyon squeezed Metz into rushed clearances during the opening half hour. The second half posed more questions in transition, but he stayed composed with one interception, one block, and five clearances, showing coach Paulo Fonseca that he could be a reliable third option in central defense after performing well in his four starts while Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhate were at the AFCON.