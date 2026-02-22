Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Needs surgery due to facial injuries
Loftus-Cheek suffered an alveolar bone fracture, among other issues in the area, including a pair of cuts, while he didn't sustain a concussion, Sky Italy reported.
Loftus-Cheek will get multiple operations in short order to address a few problems and is headed for a long-term absence, although the timetable will be determined in the next few days once the situation is clearer.
