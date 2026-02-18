Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Questionable for Como meeting

Loftus-Cheek isn't 100 percent and could be spared in Wednesday's make-up game versus Como, Sky Italy reported.

Loftus-Cheek could still be available as he's not dealing with anything serious, but he's not expected to start after doing so in the previous two fixtures and might only play limited minutes, if at all. Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku are currently expected to compose the attack from the jump, with Niclas Fullkrug and Christian Pulisic (hip) on the bench.