Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Set to return versus Como

Loftus-Cheek (thigh) "is almost 100 percent, but isn't ready to play 90 minutes yet. We hope to have him healthy the rest of the way," coach Sergio Conceiçao announced.

Loftus-Cheek last played in December due to a thigh strain and a couple of setbacks while rehabbing. He had troubles producing as much as last season and had lost a regular spot in formation. He'll deputize Youssouf Fofana, Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah while he works his way back to full fitness. He has notched 12 chances created, eight shots (four on target) and 18 tackles in 19 appearances (ten starts).