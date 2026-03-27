Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Set to return versus Napoli

Loftus-Cheek (jaw) has resumed training regularly early in the break and should have no issues being available against Napoli on April 6, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Loftus-Cheek has been able to recover more quickly than initially anticipated and should be back with the squad after the break, after sitting out the last four matches. He'll compete with Youssouf Fofana and Samuele Ricci in the midfield and will be in the mix to play in the attack if Rafael Leao (groin) misses more time, although Santiago Gimenez has recovered and Christian Pulisic is now healthier compared to his previous run of appearances in such a role. Loftus-Cheek has scored twice in his last six outings, adding five shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won).