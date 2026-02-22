Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Stretchered off against Parma
Loftus-Cheek was carted off very early in Sunday's clash versus Parma due to a possible head or neck injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Loftus-Cheek violently collided with the opposing goalie on a cross and stayed down several minutes before being transported off the pitch and taken to a local hospital for immediate tests. Ardon Jashari was picked over Youssouf Fofana and Samuele Ricci to replace him in this one.
