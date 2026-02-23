Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Will miss two months

Loftus-Cheek will be sidelined for about eight weeks after stabilizing his jaw fracture, Milan announced.

Loftus-Cheek will eventually be back for the very last matches of the season after a pair of severe facial injuries. He has been playing both as a midfielder and a forward. His extended absence will lead to more minutes for Youssouf Fofana, Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug in the two roles.