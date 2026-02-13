Ruben Loftus-Cheek News: Finds the target against Como

Loftus-Cheek scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 win against Pisa.

Loftus-Cheek started over Rafael Leao for the second tilt in a row and made his presence felt again, breaking the deadlock with a thumping header after a great cut. It's his third goal in the season. He's been a strong tactical weapon while other attackers have been managing injuries, but he could move to the midfield versus Como since Adrien Rabiot is suspended. He has recorded five shots (two on target), two tackles (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five matches (two starts).