Ruben Loftus-Cheek headshot

Ruben Loftus-Cheek News: Makes short cameo against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Loftus-Cheek (jaw) had five touches and didn't record further stats in eight minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Loftus-Cheek played very little in his return from a jaw fracture. He'll try to challenge Youssouf Fofana from now on, while he'll have fewer opportunities to play as a striker, as all attackers have recovered from their injuries while he was out.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
AC Milan
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