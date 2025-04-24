Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Loftus-Cheek headshot

Ruben Loftus-Cheek News: Returns in cup fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Loftus-Cheek (appendix) appeared off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Inter in Coppa Italia.

Loftus-Cheek played a handful of minutes late when the game was decided after missing nearly a month due to appendicitis. He has struggled to get into a rhythm this season due to multiple physical problems. He'll be an extra option in the midfield behind Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders in the midfield in the remaining matches.

