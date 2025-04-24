Ruben Loftus-Cheek News: Returns in cup fixture
Loftus-Cheek (appendix) appeared off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Inter in Coppa Italia.
Loftus-Cheek played a handful of minutes late when the game was decided after missing nearly a month due to appendicitis. He has struggled to get into a rhythm this season due to multiple physical problems. He'll be an extra option in the midfield behind Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders in the midfield in the remaining matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now