Ruben Ramos Jr. News: On bench Saturday

Ramos Jr. (international duty) is back as a bench option for Saturday's trip to Houston Dynamo.

Ramos Jr. had a solid performance during the Under-20 CONCACAF Championship, scoring three goals over five appearances. While that momentum could help him push for an increased role in the remaining MLS regular-season fixtures, he's unlikely to earn significant time on the field with all of Robert Taylor, Joseph Paintsil and Kyogo Furuhashi favored over him and summer signing Hirving Lozano already available as well.