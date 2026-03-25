Ruben Sanchez News: Credited with assist in loss
Sanchez assisted once to go with three crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Getafe.
Sanchez was active on the right flank and was the team's biggest creative threat, as evidenced by the four chances he created. This was his first assist of the season, and with just four starts across 14 league appearances, his fantasy appeal on paper looks minimal.
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