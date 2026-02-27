Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Aiming return against Vallecano

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Vargas (hamstring) was back in team training Friday and aiming to play some minute in next week's fixture against Rayo Vallecano, according to Zona Mixta.

Vargas has been trending in the right direction in his recovery from the hamstring injury he suffered in January, as the attacking midfielder returned to full team training Friday and is targeting minutes against Rayo Vallecano next week. That is a major lift for Sevilla, given Vargas was a locked-in starter before the setback and handled set-piece duties, so his comeback should immediately sharpen the edge in the final third. In the meantime, newcomer Neal Maupay has stepped into an expanded role from the jump.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
