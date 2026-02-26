Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Could return after derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Vargas (hamstring) is expected to return to training after the derby against Real Betis on Sunday, March 1, according to Zona Mixta.

Vargas suffered a left hamstring injury in January, but it seems he's in the final stages of his recovery process. A return to training wouldn't mean an immediate return to action, though, and he's expected to need some time to get into shape before being able to return to competitive action.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Vargas
