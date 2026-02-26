Ruben Vargas Injury: Could return after derby
Vargas (hamstring) is expected to return to training after the derby against Real Betis on Sunday, March 1, according to Zona Mixta.
Vargas suffered a left hamstring injury in January, but it seems he's in the final stages of his recovery process. A return to training wouldn't mean an immediate return to action, though, and he's expected to need some time to get into shape before being able to return to competitive action.
