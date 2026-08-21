Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Held back due to market situation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 21, 2026 at 3:48am

Vargas will not travel for Saturday's match against Athletic Bilbao, with the decision tied entirely to his transfer situation rather than fitness, according to coach Luis Plaza. "He's not traveling, these are the circumstances of the market. With La Liga underway and reports that he's close to leaving, imagine him traveling and getting injured; a club as financially needy as ours would lose out on a transfer, I'd lose Ruben to injury and lose his replacement too. It's an inconsistency because we have to play, but that's what happens when the market is still open. I'm told he's very close to leaving, so he can't travel. If Ruben plays tomorrow and gets injured, it's a loss for everyone."

Vargas had already missed Thursday's session for workload management before sitting out Friday's as well, and Plaza's comments now make clear his absence has nothing to do with fitness and everything to do with protecting a pending departure from the club. Oso is expected to start on the left wing in his place, with Sevilla left to navigate the tension between an active transfer negotiation and the demands of the opening weeks of the season.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
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