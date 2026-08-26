Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Returns to team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Vargas returned to team training Wednesday as negotiations over a potential transfer to Olympiacos remain ongoing, according to ABC Sevilla.

Vargas has been reintegrated into team training after previously being kept away from full involvement to avoid jeopardizing a potential transfer. The winger has reportedly agreed terms with Olympiacos, but the clubs have yet to reach an agreement, leaving his availability for the upcoming clash against Atletico Madrid uncertain. Oso is expected to retain his starting role on the left wing while the uncertainty surrounding Vargas' future continues.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
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