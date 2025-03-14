Ruben Vargas Injury: Should be available for Bilbao

Vargas (hip) traveled to Germany for exams on his injury but returned to full training on Friday, suggesting he should be part of the squad for Sunday's clash with Bilbao, Jose Manuel Rodriguez reports for Relevo.

Vargas didn't feature in the last game due to a hip injury, but scans in Germany earlier this week confirmed it was a minor issue. He was spotted in team training on Friday and should be available for Sunday's game. However, it is unclear whether he will be fit enough to return directly to the starting lineup, with Chidera Ejuke likely to start on the left wing if he cannot.